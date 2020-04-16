LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville is turning to 3D printers to address the shortage of COVID-19 test kits.

The School of Dentistry's 3D print lab is usually creating dental implants and crowns. They are now hoping to print 385 3D swabs in less than an hour.

"If you can't get a swab to get a sample then it's kind of no point to have all the other parts of it," interim assistant dean of Advanced Technologies and Innovation, Dr. Gerald "Jerry" Grant said.

UofL has already used 3D printing to create respirators, masks and ventilators. The team is aiming to print up to 2,000 swabs by the end of the week.

"We've already gone through the design phase, we tested the materials we want to use and we are ready to go into patient trial," Grant said.

The new swabs project started about two weeks ago and was powered by students and prosthodontic residents.

"This is fast," Grant said. "The reason it is working this way is because of all the collaboration everyone had."

Once they have a design, they share it with partners like the School of Engineering for feedback. It only takes minutes if they need to tweak it.

"They look at it and tell me if they don't like this or they don't like that, and then I go back to the designer and usually he gets back to me within five minutes with another design."

The swab's physical characteristics and performance have to work before moving on to the next step.

"It has to be flexible so it's not going to break off of a patient because it's not brittle," Grant said. "The other thing it has to be a certain length so that whoever is doing the test can use a non-sterile glove."

UofL plans to share the manufacturing process with other companies across the state and with groups online to speed up testing and the availability of test kits.

Clinical trials of the 3D printed swabs are expected to start by the end of this week. If the results are good, the swabs will be ready for widespread use as early as the beginning of May.

