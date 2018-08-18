LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A love letter to the city – that’s what University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi called Saturday’s massive student service project.

The Engage Lead Serve Board organized the event for new students as a part of their Welcome Week.

Student Outreach Uniting Louisville (SOUL), connects freshmen to service projects.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Congressman John Yarmuth and Dr. Bendapudi got the crowd fired up to start the day.

She says she can’t think of a better way to start the year off than service.

“What a beautiful idea – engage, lead, serve. You have to be fully engaged in order to lead. The only reason for leading is to serve. I've said it many times. If you're not prepared to serve, you do not deserve to lead. If you're not prepared to engage, you do not deserve to lead," Dr. Bendapudi said.

Students spent their Saturday at 18 different off-campus sites all over the community.

The projects targeted a variety of groups in need like children, immigrants and refugees, and the environment.

