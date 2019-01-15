LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a recent sexual assault and robberies on the university's campus.

Police arrested Alfred Kesseh, 21, on Monday.

They believe that Kesseh is responsible for a robbery and sexual assault at the Cardinal Towne Apartments as well as an armed robbery at the University Pointe Apartments on January 9.

A representative for the university says that Kesseh has never been a student at UofL.

He will be arraigned Tuesday morning.