LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two of the University of Louisville’s oldest residence halls are on the chopping block.

According to a request of proposal, housing officials want to demolish the Lee P. Miller and Hilda Threlkeld freshman halls and replace them with a new hall.

The new hall is projected to cost nearly $71 million.

Officials say they’re wanting to replace the dorms because they are outdated and are hoping to bring more modern and desirable housing to students.

Both buildings are some of the oldest on campus.

Last November, a social media post by a UofL student went viral after she posted pictures of Threlkeld Hall, showing images of roaches and mold in the bathroom and dorms.

That post was shared more than 18,000 times.