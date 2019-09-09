LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A UofL official admits Governor Matt Bevin was involved in the decision to buy Jewish Hospital, but that not buying it would put care at risk for thousands on Medicaid.



The new information was revealed during a tense hearing Monday in Frankfort.



It was like getting an invasive exam: Lawmakers grilled the CEO of UofL Health, asking probing questions into the plan to buy Jewish Hospital with the help of a $50 million taxpayer-backed loan.



Louisville Democrat, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, told CEO Tom Miller that while he supports UofL and wants it to be a top-notch teaching hospital, he wasn't yet convinced of this plan.



On questioning, Miller admitted that the governor's office and UofL came up with the plan together to use economic development money for the purchase. But Senator McGarvey and others question whether the plan is enough money or if UofL Health can qualify for the loan under state rules.



“I know UofL has renderings to expand its own hospital to an $85 million expansion. The governor comes to you and offers $50 million and you say, 'Sure, let's get in this.' You've got a three-year life cycle on a building and huge IT costs, you've got assets that you testified to today, you said that you were not going to sell at this time but you wouldn't rule it out at some point in the future. How are we supposed to think that this isn't just a way of financing a new expansion at University Hospital down the road, you're going to close down Jewish Hospital and sell off the assets,” McGarvey said.



UofL Health CEO Tom Miller replied, saying, “We talked about a lot of components of things. One of the things we talked about was if we did not go forward with Kentucky One that we'd look at an expansion associated with University Medical Center--that's been put on hold. That was a discussion that was had and that's been put on hold and trying to find other ways to meet the needs of the Jewish Hospital that is there.”



“The reason why I have a lot of questions for you today,” McGarvey continued, “is I want to make sure this deal—UofL buying Jewish Hospital—is the right way to make sure that we have a first-rate teaching hospital at the University of Louisville and I remain unconvinced that that's the case at this point.”



The deal is set to close November 1, although lawmakers must approve the loan when the General Assembly returns in January.