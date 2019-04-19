LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Class will soon be in session for bourbon and other spirits at the University of Louisville.

Starting in August UofL will offer an online course covering the distilling industry.

The 15-week and 30-week offerings aim to cultivate the distilling industry locally by helping students learn the business beyond the crafting of alcohol.

“There were plenty of programs for people who wanted to understand the chemistry or the engineering behind it, but not as much the business operation,” said Kristen Lucas, Vice Dean for Program Innovation at UofL.

Joe Heron, the owner of Copper & Kings, said local distillers are looking for more well-rounded students prepared to join their operations.

“The real success in this business comes out of the business side of it. That you understand the financial side, that you understand the sale side, the marketing side. You understand how to wrap all of those things around a physical product,” Heron said.

UofL is not the only school rolling out a distillery spirits program, with the University of Kentucky also announcing a program beginning this year. Lucas said the program at UK will compliment, not compete with, the program at UofL.

Prospective students can begin registering for UofL’s classes next week.