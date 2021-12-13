UofL names interim president and athletic director

The University of Louisville voted to appoint Dr. Lori Gonzalez as the interim president after Bendapudi's resignation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Board of Trustees met Monday morning to vote on an interim president after Dr. Neeli Bendapudi's resignation.

The board ultimately voted to appoint Dr. Lori Gonzalez as interim president.

"This is a resilient, world class university that's greater than any one person." said Gonzalez after being appointed.

Gonzalez was the Executive Vice President and University provost prior to her appointment. She was just moved into the provost role in the April of 2021.

Before that she served as the Vice Chancellor for Academic, Faculty and Student Affairs at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee from 2015 to 2021.

After she was named interim president, Gonzalez then appointed Josh Heird as the interim athletic director, after Vince Tyra resigned.

"This means the world to me... This athletics department is in unbelievable shape. I have one goal: for everyone in this community to be proud to put that bird head on their chest." said Heird, who received full support from the Board of Trustees.

Heird was previously the Deputy Athletic Director, and had served in that role since 2019.

