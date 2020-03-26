LEXINGTON, Ky. — A fourth year University of Louisville medical student has been released from the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Anna Grace Downs, 26, started to feel sick while at school, but tested negative. After returning to her home in Lexington, she was taken to the emergency room and tested positive.

“I know it’s hard but keep making the sacrifices to stay home and protect your loved ones and healthcare workers,” Downs said.

Downs was released from Baptist Health Lexington and while she was in the hospital, matched for a residency at Ohio State University Medical Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Downs said she does not know how she was exposed to COVID-19.

