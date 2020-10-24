UofL unveils markers which recognize Black sororities and fraternities

The markers were unveiled Friday during a virtual ceremony by the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). They represent the nine active NPHC organizations at UofL.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Black sororities and fraternities at the University of Louisville are being celebrated and recognized with new concrete markers.

The markers were unveiled Friday during a virtual ceremony by the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). They represent the nine active NPHC organizations at UofL.

“I don’t need to tell you how much Black Greek life has meant to Black life in this country. If you think about the leadership, the scholars, the activists that are right here in our midst today, the debt we owe is incredible,” UofL President Neeli Bendapudi said during the virtual ceremony.

“Our goal every day at the university is to make sure that every student has a place to belong and that every student has that opportunity to succeed and achieve their goals,” Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Michael Mardis said.

The markers were placed near the Student Success Center on the university’s Belknap Campus.

