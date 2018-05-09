LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's opening statements during the first day of his confirmation hearing got the attention of the Senate Judiciary Committee and from his former law colleagues.

"Getting to work with Judge Kavanaugh was really an honor of a lifetime," UofL assistant law professor Justin Walker said.

Walker clerked for Judge Kavanaugh and former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Walker was in Washington, DC when President Donald Trump officially nominated Kavanaugh to the high court and is heading back to watch the hearings in person.

"I think Judge Kavanaugh will face some difficult questions, tough questions, but I think he will be ready for it. He's always prepared," Walker said.

Walker expects Kavanaugh to be confirmed and says his opening statements are reflective of the way Kavanaugh will serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

"I do not decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge," Judge Kavanaugh said.

"I came away from my experience with Judge Kavanaugh thinking that I've never met a better lawyer and I've never learned from a better teacher and I’ve never worked for a better man," Walker said.

►Contact reporter Robert Bradfield at rbradfield@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@RobertBreports) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV