LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A fraternity at the University of Louisville is suspended and an investigation is underway.

UofL spokesperson John Karman confirms Tau Kappa Epsilon is on interim suspension by both UofL and the national fraternity.

Karman declined to provide further details because the investigation is still ongoing.

This isn't the first time the fraternity has been investigated, Karman also said the university suspended Tau Kappa Epsilon in 2015 for hazing.

WHAS11 reached out to the national fraternity for a statement on the investigation and have not yet heard back as of Feb. 5.