LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health kicked off a week-long celebration Monday, welcoming thousands of new employees who will help expand healthcare in Louisville.

UofL officially took control of Jewish Hospital and acquired other facilities from Kentuckyone Health.

The employees' were once in limbo. Nurse manager of Cardiac and Intensive Care Unit, Brittany Adams, was one of them. She has been with Jewish Hospital for seventeen years.

"It was a moment of uncertainty for our organization, but we were hopeful for what the future brought for us," Adams said. "A lot of the employees have been longtime employees here and they are kind of the pulse of this hospital."

While this week is about celebrating the investment, UofL is still waiting on approval from the state to secure a $50 million dollar loan that would help support the acquisition.

"What we are able to demonstrate is that for a $50 million one-time loan, they are preserving – just from this location forget about everything else – $325 million a year," UofL President, Neeli Bendapudi said.

Bendapudi said if it were not for them, Jewish Hospital would have shut down, putting thousands of patients' lives at risk.

"When you think about the number of people who can stay here and know that they have great healthcare, that means a lot," Bendapudi said.

