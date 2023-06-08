Health professionals say parents should stay up to date on immunizations ahead of new school year

Do your children have the latest immunizations? Here's why one professional says its a good idea to keep track of them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the new school year in begins for students in Jefferson and Oldham Counties on Wednesday, UofL Health wants parents to stay up to date on their children’s immunizations.

UofL Health states school-aged children in Kentucky are required to have “D-Tap” – which prevents measles, mumps and rubella along with a chicken pox and polio vaccine.

Flu shots are not required, however, UofL Health said it is a good idea to be current on those shots too.

“For a while, we were all in masks, but masks are no longer so respiratory illnesses such as our influenza viruses can travel. Although it can travel, it’s a lot larger, so it is going to drop down – it’s not as communicable as what our COVID virus was, it still sticks around. That’s the reason why when flu season hits, it hits classrooms, it hits businesses [and] households pretty hard,” Dr. Erica Gettis said.

UofL Health said it is not just children who should be getting their flu shots, adults should also get them to in order to prevent the flu from spreading around the whole family.

For a detailed list on when you should have your child immunized, click here.

