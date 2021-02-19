UofL's sports management chief charged in human growth hormone case

Dr. Lonnie Douglas is accused of purchasing illegal human growth hormones from Chinese manufacturers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's chief of sports management has been charged with participating in a conspiracy to obtain or sell human growth hormone that has not been approved for use in the United States.

Dr. Lonnie Douglas is accused of purchasing Hygetropin-branded human growth hormone from Chinese manufacturers between January 2016 and January 2019. Court documents say the vials were delivered to various addresses with false descriptions.

In one instance, court documents say Douglas received a shipment claiming to contain hair loss product under an alias name.

"The object of the conspiracy was for the conspirators to sell or obtain for use hGH for anti-aging, body building, and other unapproved purposes," the documents say.

He is charged with conspiracy to introduce unapproved human growth hormone into interstate commerce.

Douglas has been a provider for UofL Physicians for about four years. In addition to sports medicine, Douglas specializes in orthopedics. His also an assistant professor in the School of Medicine.

In a statement, UofL Health said it will cooperate with authorities, conduct an internal review and take actions based on the results. He is not connected to the university's sports department.

