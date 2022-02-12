UofL Health offers free college tuition to employees, dependents

Employees and their dependents can access free undergraduate tuition at UofL.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is helping their employees’ who have dreams of a college education a reality.

Officials announced partnership with the University of Louisville on Friday. Employees and their dependents can access free undergraduate tuition at UofL.

The fully-funded benefit by UofL Health is what they call an “enhancement” to their competitive benefit package offered to eligible employees.

That means family members, including spouses, domestic partners and children up to 26-years-old could receive the free tuition benefit.

However, officials said, any tuition paid by UofL Health are subject to taxes for the eligible employee.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.