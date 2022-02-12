UofL Health partners with university to offer employees and families free tuition

Described as a sigh of relief, and a dream come true, college tuition for UofL Health employees and their dependents at the University of Louisville will be free.



"My husband and I have saved for years, years and years, and we thought it would be enough," Jennifer Florence, a clinical nutrition manager for UofL Health, said. "It was never enough."



A mother of two current UofL students, Florence calls the program a game changer.

This program covers about 8,500 employees and their dependents up to 26-years-old. New hires are eligible immediately, and it covers full and part time employees.



"It gives us some financial flexibility that will allow us to provide more opportunities for our children and for our family," Florence said. "So, I am extremely grateful."



In a time where so many people are leaving their healthcare professions on the heels of a global pandemic, UofL Health CEO Tom Miller hopes this program will attract the best candidates available.



"I hope it retains our staff, that's a first and foremost that we lose no one else in this community.," Miller said. "And second, it's a thank you, for all the people who had all that passion every day to show up. When many of you were not at work over the last two years, our team showed up every single day."



University President Lori Gonzalez thanked UofL Health for their efforts during the pandemic, and says the program will change generations.



This program will cover in-state tuition for all undergraduate programs at UofL, starting as soon as the fall 2022 semester.