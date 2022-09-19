'Aging with HIV'; Louisville doctors debunk common misconceptions about disease

Dr. Karen Krigger says while deaths have dropped, infections still occur, especially among older patients.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors at the University of Louisville Health are continuing to debunk common misconceptions about HIV and AIDS following HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day over the weekend.

The day, started in 2008 by the AIDS Institute, shines a light on the number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with HIV later in life.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, weakens a person's immune system. It can lead to AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, in the final stages of an infection.

Since the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, there have been numerous medical advancements creating new treatment options to improve patient's quality of life.

"Now the life expectancy of a treated HIV patient is the same as the general population," UofL Health Professor Dr. Karen Krigger said.

Krigger says while deaths have dropped, infections still occur, especially among older patients. She said in 2015, over half of all HIV positive patients in the country were over the age of 50.

"When we talk about HIV patients that are in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and they're being treated, it's not necessarily the disease that's killing them, but the other things that happen when we age," she said.

But even today, social stigma continues to stop people from believing they can get the disease.

According to the CDC, while some groups are at higher risk for HIV because of particular risk factors, HIV can affect anyone regardless of sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, gender or age.

"It doesn't discriminate," Krigger said. "Anybody can have HIV, it is an infectious disease."

The best way to prevent the disease is to be honest with your medical provider and bring up concerns when you visit your doctor, Krigger says.

"Don't assume that when you walk in for your yearly physical or your wellness exam that they're gonna test you for everything," she said.

Krigger added that anyone who is sexually active should get tested for HIV.

"The longer you wait," she said. "The harder it is, and more expensive that it is, to manage."

To get tested for HIV or AIDS, you can buy testing kits at a pharmacy, visit a doctor's office or find a local testing center in Louisville by clicking here.

