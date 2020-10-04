LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the coronavirus pandemic, many people have connected with their communities through art.

Keeping with the creativity, UofL Health has created downloadable "Stress Relief Coloring Book" for children (and the young at heart) to enjoy. "The activity helps refocus attention, improves mood, and boosts creativity," according to the book's description.

The Brock family, both UofL Health employees, downloaded copies for their children and friends at the YMCA in Clark County. The kids then gave their artwork to local healthcare workers to show their support and appreciation.

The Brocks said it is an easy way to spread cheer and show respect for those putting their lives at risk during the pandemic.

The 16-page coloring book has been downloaded more than 2,500 times. If you would like to download it for your family, click here.

UofL Health invites you to share your artwork with them by tagging @UofLHealth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also share your photos with WHAS11 by texting 502-582-7220.

RELATED: WATCH: Norton Healthcare nurses sing uplifting version of 'Lean on Me'

RELATED: WATCH: Louisville healthcare staff celebrate as 71-year-old COVID-19 patient is transferred out of ICU

RELATED: Bullitt County fifth-grader makes masks for first responders

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.