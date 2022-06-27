UofL Health announces new partnership to bring more medical resources to Carroll County

The partnership will help deliver resources to Carrollton, Kentucky which is a federally medically underserved area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is entering a new partnership with Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

The partnership will help deliver resources to Carrollton, Kentucky which is a federally medically underserved area.

UofL Health physicians will see patients in CCMH’s specialty clinic, located within the hospital and establish a routine appointment and schedule depending on the need.

“Being in a rural community, our patients are our staffs, friends and family. They're their neighbors, their school teachers, people they've known their entire life. They know the level of expertise that you have ill health brings to the table, and they are just thrilled to be part of the community,” Carroll County Memorial Hospital CEO Kimberly Haverly said.

UofL is also planning on providing specialty care including neurology, radiology and utilizing the healthcare company’s growing telemedicine program.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.