UofL Health expands access to 'high quality' breast cancer screenings

Patients who schedule mammography appointments at Medical Center Northeast will now experience "Genius 3D Mammography" exams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health has expanded access to breast cancer screenings in the Louisville-area by adding 3D mammography machines to Medical Center Northeast.

This upgrade is largely thanks to a $710,000 investment in breast health for UofL Health's facilities.

Medical Center Northeast is the seventh location where breast cancer screenings are available within the UofL Health system.

John Walsh, CEO of UofL Health – Jewish Hospital, commends the organization on its dedication to patients.

“This investment in 3D mammography at Medical Center Northeast represents our commitment to ensuring that the highest quality care is available to our patients in their own community, and adds to the already offered services through UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center multidisciplinary clinics,” he said.

Utilizing advanced technology, Genius exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers, and also decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing.

Ian Morley, director of breast imaging for UofL Health and part of the multidisciplinary breast team at Brown Cancer Center, said one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“It’s important for women 40 and older to be screened annually for breast cancer through mammography," Morely said. "The combination of 3D mammography and our team of breast-trained radiologists ensures patients in this community have access to high quality breast cancer screening and diagnostics.”

The 120,000 square-foot facility will primarily serve residents of Middletown, Jeffersontown, Anchorage and Eastwood areas of Jefferson County.

To schedule a mammography appointment at Medical Center Northeast, call (502) 210-4321.

Other locations for mammography with the UofL Health system include:

UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center – Downtown

UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital

UofL Health – Medical Center East

UofL Health – Medical Center South

UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center – Mobile Screening Unit

