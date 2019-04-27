LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At UofL football’s end of semester meeting, Coach Scott Satterfield handed out team awards and surprised three players with some special t-shirts that read "full scholly."

Junior Maurice Burkley, sophomore Jack Fagot and former Ballard Bruin Marshon Ford are no longer walk-ons. The three players are now on full scholarships.

"You guys earned it. Nothing is given around here is given everything is earned. Those wins next season are going to be earned just like these scholarships right there,” Satterfield said.

It was a moment that the players said they've seen on social media but couldn't remember happening at UofL before.

Satterfield hopes this motivates the whole team to keep pushing into next season.