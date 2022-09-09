UofL receives $750K to enhance advanced manufacturing workforce

The program will introduce students to advanced automation technologies, like robotics and AI, to train them to use the technology in the workplace.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding to launch a program that aims to prepare workers for automated workplaces.

UofL announced Friday that the Robotics and Additive Manufacturing Pathways to SUCCESS (RAMPS) program has received $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Education.

According to the university, "the skills needed by nearly all manufacturers will soon be shaped by rapidly accelerating technology including robotics and artificial intelligence."

RAMPS will allow UofL's Louisville Automation and Robotics Research Institute (LARRI) to obtain additional equipment and pilot programs to increase awareness and access to training in robotic and additive manufacturing technology over the next year.

"We want to make this technology accessible for people or students who don't necessarily have the advanced technical skills, but they are enthusiastic," Dan Popa, director of LARRI, said.

Using existing and new technology, RAMPS leaders will introduce K-12 students, high school graduates and university students to robotics and additive manufacturing and help train them to use the technology in the workplace.

Popa says that while automation is expected to displace manufacturing workers in the future, there is still a positive outlook for the industry's job market.

"The adopting of robot technology actually predicts wage growth," he said. "As those positions are replaced with higher skilled workers in high-tech positions needed to interface with the robots."

RAMPS leaders expect around 200 students to be exposed to these advanced technologies in the program's first year.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.