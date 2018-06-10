LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Cardinals fans are pumped up for their Friday night home game and for some, tailgating has become a tradition dating back to 1974.

"A lot of losses and a lot of wins," said Lisa Vance.

She's a true Cards fans and she has been for more than 40 years. During that time, she's heard a lot of chatter about the future and the direction of the team and more recently, about the future of Coach Bobby Petrino. She says this year is a rebuilding year.

"The fans just need to back off and let it happen," she told WHAS11.

That's the consensus from the fans we spoke to. Gloria Carrier is also a longtime season ticket holder. She says the fan base needs to cool down when talking about Petrino being on the hot seat.

"I am willing to give him the rest of the season to see if there is not an improvement. Because I saw improvement last week. It didn't last for the whole game, but there was quite a bit of improvement," Carrier said.

For Henry Meyers, he says he'll support the team through the victories and the defeats.

But, in order to fill the stadium, he says the Cards have got to get back in the win column.

"Win. It always helps to win. They need to look a better on the field. Show some progess, where it looks like they are getting better," he said.

Louisville lost to Georgia Tech Friday 66-31.

