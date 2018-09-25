LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville has been named one of the top three universities in the country for how it serves its African-American students.

A report released by the University of Southern California's Race and Equity Center puts UofL tied at number two out of 506 public institutions.

The report awards universities a grade in four categories: Representation equity, gender equity, completion equity and black student to black faculty ratio. UofL scored a 3.5 average of the four categories.

UolL president doctor Neeli Bendapudi says this report is very beneficial to the university.

Of the other six public universities in Kentucky, Morehead State Scored the lowest with an index of 1.75.

