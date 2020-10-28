Louisville doctor to be honored for his life-saving lung transplants, philanthropic efforts

Dr. Victor van Berkel is being honored for his years of work with lung health patients, including double-lung transplants according to a release.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UofL surgeon is being recognized as a champion by the American Lung Association.

Dr. Victor van Berkel is being honored for his years of work with lung health patients, including double-lung transplants according to a release.

He joined the University of Louisville in 2010 to be the director of the lung transplant program and has subsequently developed a busy clinical practice focusing on transplants and the treatment of thoracic malignancies.

Dr. Berkel is an Associate Professor of Surgery in the Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at the University of Louisville. He will receive the esteemed Honorary Chair Award on October 31 at the 12th annual Breath of Fresh Air Bash at The Olmsted in Louisville.