Multiple Reports: UofL Coach Scott Satterfield leaving for University of Cincinnati

Louisville's Scott Satterfield will be the University of Cincinnati's newest head football coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Scott Satterfield will reportedly leave the Cardinals to take over as head coach for the University of Cincinnati.

Sources told Cincinnati - The Enquirer and ESPN that Cincinnati will hire University of Louisville football head coach Satterfield as the Bearcat's 43rd head coach in program history.

Satterfield led the Cardinals to a 7-5 record this season and he holds a 76-48 record in his 10 years as a head coach at Louisville and Appalachian State.

Satterfield said he has admired Cincinnati's program for years.

"I'm excited to take Cincinnati into the Big 12 this fall and ready to compete for championships. I'm most looking forward to meeting the current team and beginning to build relationships with these young men," Satterfield said. "We will hit the ground running today. Go Bearcats!"

The Durham, N.C., native was the 2018 Sun Belt Coach of the Year at Appalachian State before earning 2019 ACC Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cardinals to a six-win improvement in his first year.

John Cunningham, UC Director of Athletics, said Satterfield is a perfect fit for the program.

"Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder," Cunningham said.

Louisville is set to face Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Satterfield will reportedly replace Cincinnati's winningest coach in the program's history: Luke Fickell.

UC will hold a press conference on Monday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m., according to a UC press release.

