UofL band members boost spirits of health care workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville’s marching band took their talents from Cardinal Stadium to Jewish Hospital to perform for local health care workers.

The band gathered outside the hospital Monday evening along with some UofL Health leaders to cheer on staff members during the shift change.

Chief Administrative Officer John Walsh said it’s important to help lift up people’s spirits during these uncertain times.

“The folks here are tired quite honestly. All of healthcare is tired. It's challenged us in every way you can think of so any opportunity we can get to take a break and celebrate and put some energy back into the staff and show appreciation and get them having some fun is important, so it's been good for us,” he said.

The band will head to Peace Hospital on Newburg Rroad, Mary and Elizabeth, and Shelbyville Hospital later this week.

