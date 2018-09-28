LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Suspended Louisville Football assistant Chris Klenakis has pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence and second-degree wanton endangerment

Under the plea deal, Klenakis will go to jail for four days and pay a $200 fine plus court costs and a DUI service fee totaling $728.

Klenakis' license is suspended for 30 days and will be subject to drug screens and record checks for the next two years.

Klenakis will be sentenced on October 25 and remains on administrative leave with UofL for the rest of the season.

