LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -- One day after a federal jury convicted three men for their roles in a college basketball pay-for-play scheme, the University of Louisville, one of the schools embroiled in the scandal, announced a new program that they hope will help avoid a repeat of the past.

"We all know that college athletics today has problems," University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said. "In the past, we too have had our own problems. But I sincerely hope and I'm increasingly confident that we've dealt with them and we're moving forward."

"Certainly we had issues that needed to get addressed, but it wasn't that I was thinking about a list of policies and procedures, more developing a culture for making good decisions," Athletics Director Vince Tyra said.

Tyra announced the new partnership between the athletics department and the College of Business in creating the Project on Ethical Leadership Excellence, which Tyra said has been in works for the past nine months. He said the timing of the announcement was purely a coincidence.

The program, according to Tyra, will strive to develop and instill virtues like integrity and service in athletics department staff. Tyra said the program was not meant to rehabilitate the university's image, but more to lay the groundwork for ethical leadership.

"Goals certainly are to strive for national championships and ACC championships," he said. "Goals are also not to have a repeat of any Level 1 or Level 2 NCAA violations."

"Nobody wants to go and cheat," College of Business Dean Todd Mooradian said. "Cheating spoils the game for the person who wins by cheating. Cheating spoils the game for the people who were competing fairly."

It is the allegations of cheating that have landed the Cards in hot water recently, with two former assistant basketball coaches mentioned by the FBI investigation for their involvement in allegedly funneling money to the family of Louisville recruit Brian Bowen. Both long-time athletics director Tom Jurich and Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino were dismissed from the university in the wake of the scandal.

The NCAA has not announced whether there will be more penalties for the Cardinals. There are still two more trials involving members of the pay-to-play scheme that are scheduled for next year.

"I think all we know is all we know and there are certainly allegations to the point," Tyra said. "We're not sitting on any evidence related to that."

Tyra said Louisville athletics department staff have already begun training under the Project on Ethical Leadership Excellence. The university will also offer training to other athletics departments in the ACC.

