UofL welcomes its 19th president, Kim Schatzel

During her speech, she said she is proud to add onto the university's 225 years long history, and how much she loves interacting with UofL alumni.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville welcomed its 19th president in its 225 year history on Friday.

While she took office in February 2023, Kim Schatzel was just inaugurated into the position.

According to a news release, she is one of very few university presidents that has "extensive corporate and entrepreneurial C-suite experience."

"As the world looks for solutions, let the world look to the University of Louisville as a national research powerhouse that creates knowledge and inspires innovation to answer the grand challenges of our time and by doing great work that changes the world," Schatzel said.

"One of my great pleasures each and every day is to meet someone who is a graduate of the University of Louisville or who has a child, brother, sister, in law, parent, partner or co-worker who is a UofL alumnus," Schatzel said.

She went on to say her number one priority as president will always be making sure each and every student succeeds so they have the knowledge and experience to change the world.

Other notable people that were at the inauguration include Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Craig Greenberg, Robbin Taylor of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office, Board of Trustees members and others within the administration according to the release.

