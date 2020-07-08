Jason Ellis, Tommy Ballard, Netherlands murders added to FBI Louisville website

The FBI says the page will be regularly updated to keep the community informed in all of these investigations.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The four unsolved Bardstown murders featured in the WHAS11 Podcast 'Bardstown' is now part of the FBI Louisville website, the agency announced Friday.

The FBI says since the launch of the website to follow up on tips and information relating to Crystal Rogers disappearance, they have gotten a large number of tips for on Bardstown's four unsolved murders.

The site now includes the unsolved murders of Tommy Ballard (Crystal Rogers's father), officer Jason Ellis and mother and daughter Kathy and Samantha Netherland.

"We remain vigilant in seeking justice for all of the families who deserve answers. With sustained community assistance, it is a vivid message that these victims will never be forgotten, and we will never give up in our pursuit to bring them justice," the FBI says.

The FBI says the page will be updated regularly to keep the community informed in all of these investigations.

