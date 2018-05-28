LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hammering away at the bedroom floor, Terra Watkins knew it wouldn’t get done unless she did it.

She’s tearing it apart after water flooded her home. The mold is still staining most of the walls in the bottom floor home.

“It would come from underneath the floor, through the closet, it was just everywhere,” Watkins told WHAS11 News.

She says the water is coming from the field next door. It was easy to see the still water creating a swamp only feet from her fence. She told WHAS11 News it was even worse earlier this year.

“The ground was so saturated and wet, you could just continue to see the water come through, she explained.

Watkins doesn't own the land and she doesn't know who does.

“The guy that cuts the field over there, I've talked to him and he said 'the best thing for you to do is give me your number and I'll call you,' well I never heard anything and that was over a year and a half, two years ago.”

Standing water in an unoccupied field next to Watkins' property.

Watkins said she’s called MSD and Metro Call’s 311, seeking help. She said she needs someone to dig a trench that can stop the water before it reaches her fence.

“MSD said it wasn't their property, there wasn't really anything they could do,” she told WHAS11 News.

“I tried with 311's help, they kind of pushed it back on me [to find the landowner].”

Watkins said she doesn't live in a floodplain, so she isn't required to have flooding insurance. That means she’s paying for the repairs out of her own pocket, but she said it will be worth it if the city can make sure her home isn’t flooded again.

“That’s the hope, really, that finally, I can be dry.”

WHAS11 News has been in contact with MSD which is looking into the case and looking at options to help.

WHAS11 News has also reached out to Metro Call and waiting for a response.

