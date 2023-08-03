Unknown yellow smoke in the air in New Albany has dissipated, officials say

There were no injuries according to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An unknown yellow smoke in the air in New Albany has now dissipated, according to the City of New Albany on Facebook.

They said emergency personnel have given the all-clear.

There is an investigation underway by city officials to determine what the smoke was.

Mayor Jeff Gahan said the City of New Albany would be contacting the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to figure out the cause of the smoke.

There were no injuries according to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook.

The City of New Albany Government made a post on Facebook saying:

We are receiving reports that a yellow plume of smoke is being released into the air within the New Albany Industrial Park. Fire, Police, and EMS services are on the scene now. An investigation is underway to determine what the substance is. Please avoid this area while public safety teams investigate.

It appears similar to the incidents that occurred in March and June of this year.

This is a developing story. We will update this will more information as we receive it.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.