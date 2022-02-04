National search firm to help UofL Board look for new president

UofL Board of Trustees Chair Mary Nixon said this decision is too important to rush.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville (UofL) has decided to ask a national search firm to assist in finding a new president.

In a letter to the UofL community, UofL Board of Trustees Chair Mary Nixon said they made this decision when the board met in January. She said national firms have the staffing and expertise to find "outstanding and diverse candidates."

"A decision like this is too important to rush; we will move at a steady, deliberate pace," said Nixon.

She said it is too early to determine how long the search will take, but once they develop a request for a proposal they will send it to prospective firms.

However, she did say, "[The plan] will involve selection of a search committee to lead the effort and public participation, including listening tours and a dedicated website through which we will receive comments and provide updates."

Members of the board have asked other universities about their recent searches, and what they learned through the process.

Currently, Dr. Lori Gonzalez is serving as the interim president.

Former President Neeli Bendapudi left UofL to become the 19th President of Penn State University. She will begin her new position on or before July 1, 2022.

Related University of Louisville stories:

News app now. For Apple or Android users.