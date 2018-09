LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Louisville students now have an easier way to get around campus.

The school is offering free rides to all students, faculty and staff through “Card Cab”.

President Neeli Bendapudi announced the new addition to campus on her Twitter feed Saturday.

The Card Cab is a free ride service that operates Monday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

To request a ride, students must use the Gotcha app.

