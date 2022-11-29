University of Louisville to have 'major announcement' on Wednesday

Officials said the announcement will "impact the future of the university."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesperson from the University of Louisville says there will be a "major announcement" Wednesday morning that will affect the university.

The university's Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. "to discuss personnel matters."

The school has been looking for a new president since the resignation of Dr. Neeli Bendapudi nearly a year ago after serving in the position for three years. She moved to the top position at Penn State University.

Since her leave, Dr. Lori Gonzalez has served as the university's interim president.

University spokesman John Karman said tomorrow's announcement will impact "the future of the university."

WHAS11 will have a crew at the announcement and will be livestreaming it on our digital platforms once the meeting is public.

