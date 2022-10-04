'I'm glad that everyone is safe': Louisville beats North Carolina following bomb threat at stadium

Fans that were evacuated from Jim Patterson Stadium said they were glad everyone was safe and nothing bad happened after Sunday's incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An all clear has been given after a bomb threat disrupted game play between Louisville and North Carolina’s baseball teams at Jim Patterson Stadium on Sunday.

The teams and fans were told to evacuate the facility following a “stadium emergency” shortly before 3 p.m.

John Karman, the University of Louisville’s executive director of communications told WHAS11 News the threat apparently originated from an online chat.

Louisville Metro Police’s Bomb Detection Unit and K-9’s checked out the facility as a precaution.

"I'm glad that everyone is safe and nothing really dangerous happened," Georgia Lawrence, a high school student and fan said.

It was the message from many that attended the baseball game.

Fans described the moments they found out.

"I heard the announcement come over saying all of the fans needed to evacuate the stadium and leave at the nearest exits they could," Lawrence said.

Georgia Lawrence was at the game with her younger brother. She says, it was mainly confusion inside the stadium.

"No one knew what was happening, everyone I heard parents of children asking what was going on not knowing what was happening everyone was confused. I just took my brother and we left out of one of the exits closest to the parking lot," Lawrence said.

Staff at the stadium say they were working to keep people calm, and for the most part they were, but some say it felt overwhelming.

"There were a lot of people rushing out and I was trying to get in to talk to the supervisor, and it was just pandemonium," Demetrius Nichols, a stadium worker, said.

Police from the University, LMPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff's office all collaborated in making sure the grounds were secure.

K-9's searched the area, finding nothing, allowing players to resume play without fans about an hour after the evacuation.

Lawrence says she even saw possible injuries, but wasn't sure from what.

"We're watching the stadium to see if anything would happen and I saw one person being carried away on a stretcher and I saw more police troopers," Lawrence said.

Others say it was a blessing that nothing more serious happened.

"But you know what you have to always be aware because wherever there's a lot of people, there can always be bomb threats," Nichols said.

The Cards won the series against UNC 6-5 in 14 innings.

