UofL, Bellarmine and Simmons celebrate commencement ceremonies

The University of Louisville had nearly 3,700 students receiving degrees or certificates at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Colleges across the Derby City celebrated their graduates Saturday.

It marked the first graduation ceremony under new UofL President Dr. Kim Schatzel.

In remarks before commencement, Schatzel said the day was special for the university and herself.

"I have spent much of my first three months learning all that I can about you, about its traditions, culture, history of achievement, and innovation as an anchor institution of great impact for the city of Louisville, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. I've learned about the Louisville community and their passion for being part of the Cardinal family and Card Nation. And I know you're all very excited to be receiving your degree today and joining over 160,000 Cardinal alumni from around the globe,” she said.

Bellarmine University handed out 915 degrees during their ceremonies at the historic Freedom Hall.

Simmons College also held its 144th commencement. The Historically Black College and University also awarded four community leaders with an honorary doctoral degree for their selfless service.

