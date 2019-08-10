LEXINGTON, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The University of Kentucky will honor Jared Lorenzen at its homecoming.

Lorenzen passed away on July 3, 2019, and the university saw it fitting that he will be remembered when Arkansas comes to town.

In 2003, UK loss to the Razorbacks in a seven-overtime game.

One of the only positives from the game id it helped cement Lorezen's legacy as a fan favorite and a Wildcat to be remembered.

Lorenzen was a four-year starter at Kentucky from 2000 to 2003 and threw for a UK record 10,354 yards.

He also played for the New York Giants.

