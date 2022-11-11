Boyd Hall received harassing phone call of racial slur on loop, UK officials say

The lobby of Boyd Hall is where Sophia Rosing was captured on video attacking and using racial slurs at a Black student worker on Sunday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky officials say one of the university's dorms recently received a harassing phone call of a racial slur on loop.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says the call was made on Thursday to Boyd Hall and that the university's police department is investigating.

He confirmed that the call was made from out of state and that the phone number has since been blocked.

Boyd Hall is the same dorm that former student Sophia Rosing was caught on video using racial slurs and attacking a Black student desk worker earlier this week.

The video of the racist attack has gone viral. Rosing was arrested and charged with several charges, including assault and public intoxication.

Rosing was also permanently banned from the university's campus and is ineligible to re-enroll as a student after she withdrew from the university.

