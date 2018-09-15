(AP) -- The University of Kentucky has launched the public phase of a $2 billion-plus fundraising campaign aimed at shoring up a budget beset by spending cutbacks and tuition hikes.

School officials say the goals include expanding student scholarships and boosting medical research in a state struggling with high rates of cancer and other chronic illnesses.

The university announced the $2.1 billion campaign Friday night on its Lexington campus.

UK and the state's other public universities were hit with another round of state budget cuts this year. That spurred tuition hikes to help offset the revenue losses.

UK officials said Friday more than $1 billion has already been raised during a "quiet" phase of the school's capital campaign. They say fundraising efforts will expand in coming months with events in cities across the region and country.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.