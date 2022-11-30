University of Louisville names Dr. Kim Schatzel as its new president

Towson University President Kim Schatzel will officially assume UofL's presidency on Feb. 1, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville (UofL) announced its new president on Wednesday.

Towson University President Kim Schatzel was selected as the next president of UofL, where she'll bring an extensive record as a university administrator.

Officials say the UofL Board voted unanimously to appoint her during a special meeting on Nov. 30.

Schatzel, 66, has served since 2016 as president of Towson University in Maryland. She also is a professor of marketing. She previously served as provost of Eastern Michigan University and dean of the College of Business at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

She will officially assume UofL's presidency on Feb. 1, 2023.

"I am incredibly honored to be chosen to lead such a remarkable institution and look forward to working together with our campus and community partners to advance UofL’s reputation as a preeminent institution nationally recognized for its excellence in research and scholarly work, education, inclusive student success, innovation, the arts and athletics..." Schatzel said.

According to a news release, she is one of less than two percent of university presidents who have significant business and private sector experience, spending more than 20 years as a corporate leader and serial entrepreneur in the technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Schatzel says she was a first gen college student like many UofL students.

“I hope they see themselves in me,” she said.

Her track record of leadership includes advancing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as priorities.

Officials say Schatzel is credited with building a "strong academic profile" at Maryland's Towson University, which enrolls approximately 20,000 students, while emphasizing accessibility, affordability and inclusive student success.

“My husband Trevor and I are thrilled to be joining the UofL community and look forward to embracing the university community, the City of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky as our new home," Schatzel said. "And we look forward to joining the more than 169,000 UofL alumni from around the globe in cheering on our Cardinals.”

The school has been looking for a new president since the resignation of Dr. Neeli Bendapudi nearly a year ago after serving in the position for three years. She moved to the top position at Penn State University. Since her leave, Dr. Lori Gonzalez has served as the university's interim president.

Gonzalez will be returning to her previous leadership role as executive vice president and university provost of UofL.

