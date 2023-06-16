University of Kentucky will start selling alcohol at football, basketball games

The university said a ton of research and other universities experiences with alcohol sales factored into the decision.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — This upcoming fall, University of Kentucky fans will be able to buy alcohol at sporting events at Kroger Field and Rupp Arena for the first time ever.

For years, alcohol sales weren't allowed at any Southeastern Conference sporting events.

But, in 2019, the SEC changed their rules on alcohol sales at athletic events -- letting each school choose whether or not it wanted to sell alcohol.

UK didn't make the decision hastily.

The university said a ton of research and other universities experiences with alcohol sales factored into the decision. They said the successful sale of alcohol during this year's baseball season played a big role too.

"We watched the experience at KPP, to see how that was managed and our fans were awesome, they were great," Mitch Bernard, UK athletic director, said. "We had a lot of people settled in and had a hot dog and something to drink and enjoyed some high quality baseball for a good long time."

The alcohol sales will start at the upcoming football and basketball seasons.

