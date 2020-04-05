LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky plans to resume in-person classes on its Lexington campus for the fall semester starting in August. The school's president made the announcement in an email message to the campus community Friday.

UK President Eli Capilouto outlined plans to “reinvent normal” in the age of the coronavirus at the university. He says four campus teams will develop strategies with the goal of having a final plan in place by mid-June.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 177 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to more than 4,870 cases. The governor reported eight more virus-related deaths.