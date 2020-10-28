Colleges cancel fall commencements as COVID-19 cases surge

Some of the schools said students who still want to walk across the stage for graduation will be able to do so at a later time when health guidelines allow it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville, the University of Kentucky, Bellarmine University, and Simmons College have all decided to cancel their in-person graduation ceremonies. The schools have decided to host a virtual ceremony for their fall graduates.

These schools said they’ve made the decision in response to the rising cases of coronavirus seen throughout the state.



For UofL graduate Behrad Bakhtiari who got his degree in the spring, he said he understands and supports the decision made with regards to student safety but does admit not being able to formally close out this chapter of his life without his friends is an odd feeling.