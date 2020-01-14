LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Service will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The event will be called The Life, the Legacy, and the Vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and will be hosted Jan.17 at 9 a.m. at the Elder Serve, Oak and Acorn Community Center, 631 S. 28th St., Louisville, KY, 40211.

The guest speaker will be Rev. Joan C. Lewis who is the associate minister at Canaan Christian Church.

The event will conclude with a special presentation featuring the Gregory Hines Forever stamp, part of the Postal Service Black Heritage Stamp series.

