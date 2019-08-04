LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Union leaders for city corrections officers, firefighters, and other government sectors are standing united, refusing to take a 0 percent raise increase for the next fiscal year.

Mayor Greg Fischer asked the unions to consider it, as a way to help solve the city's $35 million budget deficit, due to increased pension costs.

Ron Richmond, chief of staff of Aspen Council 962 said he's "frustrated" that council members haven't found the courage to "do some of the more difficult decisions."

Last month, Metro Council members voted down the mayor's proposed tax plan that would generate revenue to help make up for the financial hole. It was a move that angered the union leaders.

"If you voted no on the mayor's proposed tax cuts and you don't have a third option, you don't have an idea, other than cutting jobs and cutting services, then I have a problem with that," Tracy Dotson, FOP Lodge 77 Union President, said. "You better come up with one, you better have that magic bullet ready to go."

Dotson also called out several council members for their actions following the tax plan vote.

Dotson said District 19 Councilman, Anthony Piagentini, quoted President George H.W. Bush, writing "read my lips, no new taxes."

Dotson said many of the unions' members "keep this city running."

Brian O'Neill, with Louisville Professional Firefighters Local 345, said his union members are already hurting.

"We have done nothing but continue to cut and shrink, cut and shrink," he said. "We've been moving forward in a positive direction so it's the wrong idea to try and take a step backwards with pay freezes."

John Stovall, with Teamsters Local Union 783, challenged Metro Council to come up with solutions.

"To do their job, what they were elected for. To stand up, find an option to solve this problem. It will not be solved on the back of our people," Stovall said. "None of us want to pay more in taxes, but at the end of the day, none of us wants to see our members laid off, or losing their jobs, or putting their family in jeopardy."

Stovall also said metro council members shouldn't be paid until they do solve the city's budget issue.

Todd Dunn, the president of the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council, said he believes the mayor is doing the best job that he can, given the situation metro council put him in. He said the union leaders don't blame Fischer for suggesting the wage freeze.

Mayor Fischer responded to the union leaders Monday.

"I feel bad for them," Fischer said. "There's a lot of hard-working men and women that work for the city of Louisville each and every day. So I just hate that this is impacting this the way we are, but we have to deal with the cards we've been dealt with."

Fischer also blamed the cuts on Metro Council.

"I hate to do it. These cuts are on the council. My job now is to put a budget together that reflects that," he said. "Let's ask once again, if you have an idea, please, now is the time to bring it forward."

Mayor Fischer said he didn't want to ask for taxes, and is trying to maintain city services. but, he emphasized the $35 million has to come from somewhere.

"I think just because you work for government, you shouldn't have to balance the budget on the backs of people who work for government," he said. "It's a bad situation that we're in. And we'll get through it and we'll survive it. But it's going to cost some pain out there and I can't put a happy face on this."

Mayor Fischer will present a budget proposal to Metro Council on April 25.