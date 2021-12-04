Coal mining accident in Union County leaves one man dead

Lester Daugherty, Jr. began working at 11 p.m. Friday night and was performing maintenance on a continuous miner at the time of his death.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A 48-year-old coal miner passed away Saturday morning from injuries sustained in an accident at a Union County underground coal mine.

Lester Daugherty, Jr., of Sturgis, Ky., began working at 11 p.m. Friday night and was performing maintenance on a continuous miner at the time of his death.

He had a prior 16 years of experience as a mechanic.

The accident occurred in Waverly, Ky. at the 16,000-foot-deep River View coal mine.

"We are deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of Mr. Daugherty Jr.," Governor Andy Beshear said in a press release. "We join everyone across Kentucky who offer their prayers and support for his family, friends and community as they mourn his untimely loss," he said.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine early this morning following the accident.

All mining operations were shut down and will remain closed for the day as investigators try to learn more about what exactly happened.

According to the press release, the Division of Mine Safety's last inspection of the River View mine was earlier this year on Oct. 18.

"We are investigating this accident and will do everything we can to understand how this happened and prevent such future loss of life among miners," Kentucky Energy and Environmental Secretary Rebecca Goodman said, offering the Daugherty family her condolences.

