LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new pizza restaurant will replace the popular Butchertown Pizza on Story Avenue that abruptly shut down at the end of September.

Building preparations are underway as painters were seen Friday getting ready for its changeover.

Union 15, which recently opened its first restaurant and a bar in Colonial Gardens, signed their deal with the building’s owner Andy Blieden.

Blieden started investing in Butchertown 25 years ago and now owns more than 20 properties.

Bellarmine alum Paul Blackburn is thrilled to bring his Union 15 concept to Butchertown.

“There's a plan to put a rooftop bar and beer garden on the top of this building. But we're going to much more than a pizza place. I want us to become a hub for Lou City FC activities for tailgating and kickoffs,” Blackburn said.

Blieden added, “It's unusual for me to be the prettiest girl in the room, but here I am. The entire journey of Butchertown's turnaround has been amazing, and the new stadium is the necklace.”

Union 15 Butchertown will open in January and plans to hire 30 people, months before the new soccer stadium opens.

