'Union 15' to reopen under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staple in south Louisville is being given new life after it closed its doors less than a month prior.
The pizza restaurant of four years had cited a "broken economy" and "extremely high food costs" as the reasons it went under in January.
Union 15's goodbye post on Facebook said it had interest from several other businesses in occupying its space at Colonial Gardens.
In a new Facebook post, Union 15 said it will reopen next month under new ownership.
Located near Iroquois Park, the restaurant serves hand tossed pizzas, starters, sandwiches, salads and sweets.
Union 15 is set to reopen in March of 2023; we will update this story when an official opening date is announced.
